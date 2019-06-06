Decision On Martyr Cardinal's Case "Reserved"

A two-day appeal hearing into Martyr-Cardinal George Pell's wrongful conviction of "sexual abuse" has ended (June 6).
The decision will be made at a later date. Pell turns 78 on Saturday.
He was taken from court by guards to return to prison.
The martyr wore handcuffs.
Australia draws down the wrath of God upon itself. Why is this innocent man of God shackled Australia? You were willing to ignore the obvious proof of his innocence so why now the obsession with prisoner protocol? Australia you have passed sentence on yourself. Your lies are your prison!