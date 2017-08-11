Is Pope Francis A Vocation Killer?

Central Office of Statistics

Numbers revealed recently by theof the Holy See show that during the reign of Pope Francis the vocations crisis has returned. The vocations downturn is particularly evident in those countries, which follow the secular liberalism of Pope Francis like Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland.In countries and continents, which are critical of the line imposed by Francis such as Poland or in Africa the situation is different. Vocations hold steady, and sometimes flourish. In Germany where Pope Francis has a very strong support, vocations have become practically nonexistent.