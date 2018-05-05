Clicks60
U2 comes out as pro-abortion, urges repeal of Ireland’s pro-life law
IRELAND, May 2, 2018 | LifeSite News
On Tuesday, the popular Irish band U2 tweeted its support for repealing Ireland's pro-life Eighth Amendment and legalizing abortion on demand across the Emerald Isle.
“Tell me again how they're like totally Catholic and stuff,” the Creative Minority Report blog sarcastically responded. Ironically, the “repeal the 8th” graphic U2 tweeted was heart-shaped.
U2’s lead singer Bono is known around the world for openly proclaiming Christianity as his faith. There is even a “U2-charist” movement aimed at normalizing U2 songs as church music.
Continue reading at LifeSite News here.
