U2 comes out as pro-abortion, urges repeal of Ireland’s pro-life law

IRELAND, May 2, 2018 | LifeSite NewsOn Tuesday, the popular Irish band U2 tweeted its support for repealing Ireland's pro-life Eighth Amendment and legalizing abortion on demand across the Emerald Isle.“Tell me again how they're like totally Catholic and stuff,” theblog sarcastically responded . Ironically, the “repeal the 8th” graphic U2 tweeted was heart-shaped.U2’s lead singer Bono is known around the world for openly proclaiming Christianity as his faith. There is even a “U2-charist” movement aimed at normalizing U2 songs as church music Continue reading at LifeSite News here