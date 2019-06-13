Cardinal Asks Government “to End” Emigration

Abuja John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Nigeria, lamented the illegal emigration of young Nigerians despite the dangers they face abroad, legit.ng reported (May 7).Onaiyekan stated that he would resign if he were president of a nation where youths are running away.He understands their "hurry to relocate abroad" although life as an immigrant is tough, because Nigeria is made "uninhabitable for them.”Therefore Onaiyekan asks the government to take the necessary steps to end illegal migration.