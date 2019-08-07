Two-Thirds Of US Catholics Deny Eucharistic Gifts Are Christ's Body, Blood

69% of the US "Catholics" deny the transubstantiation of bread and wine into Christ's Body and Blood during Mass.They understand Holy Communion in a merely symbolic way, the Pew Research Center found (August 5).In addition, 43% of Catholics have never heard about the doctrine of transubstantiation and believe that their symbolic understanding is also the Church's position.Even among Catholics who attend Mass every Sunday, 37% don’t believe in transubstantiation. 23% of them do not even know that this teaching exists.Among Catholics under age forty, only 26% believe in transubstantiation.