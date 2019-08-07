Two-Thirds Of US Catholics Deny Eucharistic Gifts Are Christ's Body, Blood

69% of the US "Catholics" deny the transubstantiation of bread and wine into Christ's Body and Blood during Mass.
They understand Holy Communion in a merely symbolic way, the Pew Research Center found (August 5).
In addition, 43% of Catholics have never heard about the doctrine of transubstantiation and believe that their symbolic understanding is also the Church's position.
Even among Catholics who attend Mass every Sunday, 37% don’t believe in transubstantiation. 23% of them do not even know that this teaching exists.
Among Catholics under age forty, only 26% believe in transubstantiation.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsDdkhaohxdv
Clicks45
- Report
Social networks
Parishes in our area are now attempting to create catechesis programs that include the whole family.