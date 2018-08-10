Clicks189
Brave Italian Interior Minister Stops Gender Folly
The courageous Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told LaNuovaBq.it (August 9) that last week he found out that the form to apply for an electronic identity card on his ministries webpage referred to “parent 1” and “parent 2”.
He immediately restored the natural words “mother” and “father”,
“It's a small thing, a small sign, but it is certain that I will do all the utmost possible as Minister of the Interior”, he explained pointing out that calling father and mother "parent 1" and "parent 2" contradicts the Italian Constitution.
Salvini is hated by the Italian bishops and Pope Francis who used to be friends of the former (ex-) Communist government which, among others, introduced homosexual pseudo-marriage with the tacit agreement of Pope Francis.
