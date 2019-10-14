Heroic Brazil Archbishop Fights „Dragon Of Traditionalism”

According to Aparecida Archbishop Orlando Brandes, 75, Brazil, "the right" is violent and unfair.
This was the content of a "homily" Brandes delivered to 40,000 Catholics at the Feast of Our Lady of Aparecida (October 12).
Instead of preaching the Gospel, Brandes lashed out against a “dragon of traditionalism” which according to him is “shooting the Pope, the Synod and the Second Vatican Council.”
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, a lapsed Catholic, was present and received Holy Communion. In the past, Bolsonaro was "re-baptised" by a Protestant. Twice divorced, he attends now a Baptist service with his Protestant concubine, also a divorcee.
Media interpreted Archbishop Brandes’ "homily" as an attack against Bolsonaro. Brandes immediately denied, saying that he meant “ideologies” not political governments.
He however renewed his attack against “many (sic!) people" who hold "traditionalist views” and don't accept Francis and the Francis Church.
Better the HOLY DRAGON of Tradition then the Homo Drag Queens of the hierarchy of the cATHOLIC cHURCH.
The Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, shot back at the Archbishop, "The violence is committed by the left, not the right". And, "They are concerned because the numbers say that conservatism will work in this nation," she added, explaining how the left was hypocritical for stopping the nearly 40 indigenous groups in Brazil from killing the "children of single mothers, …More
That's sad. The FSSP parish near me in Virginia U.S.A, run by the Benedictine Friars, had a beautiful procession for " Our Lady of Aparecida" . I doubt the Bishop of Aparecida did, it would be far too traditional.