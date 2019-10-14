Heroic Brazil Archbishop Fights „Dragon Of Traditionalism”

The Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, shot back at the Archbishop, "The violence is committed by the left, not the right". And, "They are concerned because the numbers say that conservatism will work in this nation," she added, explaining how the left was hypocritical for stopping the nearly 40 indigenous groups in Brazil from killing the "children of single mothers, … More

The Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, shot back at the Archbishop, "The violence is committed by the left, not the right". And, "They are concerned because the numbers say that conservatism will work in this nation," she added, explaining how the left was hypocritical for stopping the nearly 40 indigenous groups in Brazil from killing the "children of single mothers, twins or babies with physical or mental disabilities."