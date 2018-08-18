Francis Fabricates Martyrdom for Ultraliberal Bishop

La Nación

On June 8 Pope Francis declared Bishop Enrique Angelelli (+1976) of La Rioja, Argentina, a martyr, a step toward beatification without the need of a miracle attributed to Angelelli’s intercession.Even the pro-Francis(July 30) points out that this is “political-ideological” without “thoroughness of procedures”.Angelelli had proven contacts to the terrorist organisation Montoneros, the leftist branch of the Socialist Peronist revolution movement.He brought Marxism to the Argentinian Church and supported Liberation Theology. In Argentina "Angel-elli" was also known as “Satan-elli”.He died in a car accident. The first police report concluded based on the autopsy, witnesses and experts that the incident was due to a mechanical malfunction of the verhicle.A later constructed theory that it was murder could never be proven. According to this theory the government ordered an intentional manoeuvre by a vehicle that was following Angelelli provoking this way a rollover of Angelelli's car.Even if this theory were true, then Angelelli would have been murdered for the sake of Marxism, not for the sake of the Faith.