Now This Bishop Repents His Immigration Ideology

Ventimiglia-San Remo Bishop Antonio Suetta, Italy, warns of “multiculturalism” and of a plan to import illegal immigrants in order to destroy the Occident “which seems to be ashamed of its history.”
Four years ago, Suetta still went out to receive illegals who were refused by French border control. Ventimiglia is a border town.
"Among the duties of a State is also to govern migratory flows with humanity, truth and a sense of proportion," he explained to Quotidiano.net (May 21).
Suetta approves the gesture of anti-Immigration Italian deputy prime-minister Matteo Salvini who kissed a rosary and invoked the saints, “This is perfectly compatible with the beliefs he says to hold.”
The bishop also recounts that he has always highly appreciated the statements of Benedict XVI, but adds, that Pope Francis exposes the "serious shortcomings of our time" in a "not less outstanding way."
