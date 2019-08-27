Bishop Schneider: The Vatican [i.e. Francis] Is Betraying Christ

The decision to put into practice the heretical Abu Dhabi document promotes "the neglect of the First Commandment” and is "a betrayal” of Christ and the Gospel, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told LifeSiteNews.com (August 26).
The document claims that the diversity of religions who contradict each other, is "willed by God."
Although Pope Francis is the main force behind the document, Schneider only speaks in a generic plural about “men in the Church” who are its backers.
Schneider reacted after the announcement that an inter-religious “Higher Committee” was established in the Arab Emirates to implement the document. Francis’ personal secretary Father Yoannis Lahzi Gaid was named a member of this committee.
Schneider stresses that God's revelation is “irreconcilable” with the Abu Dhabi document, “To affirm the contrary would mean to square a circle."
