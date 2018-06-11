Swedish Cardinal “Very Sad” About Parties Blocking Mass Immigration

VaticanNews.va

In Europe, there is an ever more influential [allegedly] "nationalist" movement opposing [mass] migration, Stockholm Cardinal Anders Arborelius claimed in front of(June 10).For Arborelius this is “very sad” since according to him “the Church” has [allegedly] “always” wanted to welcome mass immigration.Throughout Europe, Arborelius home country, Sweden, is considered as an example of failed mass migration policies which lead the country on the brink of “a civil war”, a term used in June 2017 by then National Police Commissioner of Sweden, Dan Eliasson.