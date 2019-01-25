Clicks143
Bishop Threatens Catholic Website Which Exposed Gay Affair of Two Priests
Paterson Bishop Arthur Serratelli, USA, threatened to sue ChurchMilitant.com over the publication of an article about an alleged romantic affaire of two Paterson gay priests.
Serratelli send a cease and desist letter ordering to take the article down. ChurchMilitant.com stands by the veracity of the report.
The webpage has repeatedly asked the diocese for comment but received no reply.
Picture: churchmilitant.com, #newsSmxfavtntp
