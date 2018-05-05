Clicks54
Dutch Church: Adulterer Re-Hired as Editor in Chief of Catholic Weekly
The Dutch "Catholic" weekly Katholiek Nieuwsblad re-hired its former anti-Catholic editor-in-chief, Anton de Wit. He was only dismissed in January after he started an extramarital affair.
De Wit re-took his position on May 1.
The scandal was revealed on Twitter by de Wit's predecessor as editor-in-chief, Henk Rijkers. Rijkers had to leave the newspaper after he had criticised the heretical document Amoris Laetitia.
Rijkers calls the new and old editor-in-chief "a typical Bergoglionist”.
De Wit's concubine is a married mother of little children. She is the former manager of the Katholiek Nieuwsblad.
Picture: Screenshot "Katholiek Nieuwsblad", #newsFrruvxfrud
De Wit re-took his position on May 1.
The scandal was revealed on Twitter by de Wit's predecessor as editor-in-chief, Henk Rijkers. Rijkers had to leave the newspaper after he had criticised the heretical document Amoris Laetitia.
Rijkers calls the new and old editor-in-chief "a typical Bergoglionist”.
De Wit's concubine is a married mother of little children. She is the former manager of the Katholiek Nieuwsblad.
Picture: Screenshot "Katholiek Nieuwsblad", #newsFrruvxfrud