Francis Endorsed Manichean Rant Against Catholics

Francis recommended during his September 5 meeting with Jesuits in Mozambique a rant by Jesuit Antonio Spadaro and Protestant pastor Marcelo Figueroa as an "important essay".
The Manichean text, published in July 2017 on Civiltà Cattolica, bad-mouthes U.S. Christians as "theocratic", "Manichean," engaged in an "ecumenism of hate," "xenophobic", "islamophobic," "intolerant," and "war-mongering fanatics." Likely because of their own "antisemitism," they forgot to include "antisemitism". On the contrary, they hail Francis as a shining symbol for "inclusion, peace, encounter and bridges."
The two also complain that evangelical "fundamentalists" and Catholic "integralists" work together around themes such as "abortion, same-sex marriage, religious education in schools and other matters" and blame them for refusing to accept the apocalyptic visions of climate alarmists.
The article is so bad that even Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput raised his objections. He found the authors guilty of “dumbing down" and "inadequately presenting" the Catholic/evangelical cooperation on essential issues.
