Language
Clicks
2.3K
en.news

Scandal with Cardinal Rodríguez’ Auxiliary Bishop Continues

Sandro Magister observes on his blog (December 28) that the embattled Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga of Tegucigalpa defended himself from accusations of personal gain but avoided coming to the defense of his close friend, auxiliary bishop Juan José Pineda.

Pineda is accused of having spent Church money for gay friends.

Rodríguez confirmed that an investigation against Pineda was underway. According to Magister, Francis has received the rapport, but the only measure taken so far was to send Pineda for a spiritual retreat with the Jesuits in Madrid.

Picture: Juan José Pineda, #newsWtdspfhxxl
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Dr Stuart Reiss
Oh with the jesuits.....yes..he will reform...we’ll expect great things from him after this
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
How amazing. I’m in the wrong profession. If I act unprofessionally and with no probity first my employers would discipline me and then the governing body for doctors will also discipline me. But this chap embezzles funds and breaks all etiquette of his office and he gets a holiday in Spain.
Like
More
Jungerheld likes this.