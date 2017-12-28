Clicks2.3K
Scandal with Cardinal Rodríguez’ Auxiliary Bishop Continues
Sandro Magister observes on his blog (December 28) that the embattled Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga of Tegucigalpa defended himself from accusations of personal gain but avoided coming to the defense of his close friend, auxiliary bishop Juan José Pineda.
Pineda is accused of having spent Church money for gay friends.
Rodríguez confirmed that an investigation against Pineda was underway. According to Magister, Francis has received the rapport, but the only measure taken so far was to send Pineda for a spiritual retreat with the Jesuits in Madrid.
Picture: Juan José Pineda, #newsWtdspfhxxl
