30 week abortion for any reason
This article and audio attempts to show that abortions occur for reasons other than the health of the mother. This is absolutely true.
However, it needs to be understood that the abortionist very confidently asserts virtually any reason the mother gives can be considered impacting the "health" of the mother.
As many organizations have clearly revealed, in reality, the physical, psychological and spiritual health of the mother is greatly impacted by the decision to abort an innocent, vulnerable unborn baby and her soul is lost.
The LifeNews article begins below:
MICAIAH BILGER MAY 8, 2017 | ALBUQUERQUE, NM
A new undercover investigation this week exposes how easy it is to abort a healthy, late-term unborn baby in New Mexico.
Albuquerque, New Mexico is the home to one of the last abortion clinics in the United States that will abort an unborn baby for any reason through all nine months of pregnancy.
Last week, an undercover investigator called the late-term abortion facility, Southwestern Women’s Options, to find out how easy it would be for a woman to schedule a late-term abortion for a healthy unborn baby, CBN News reports.
Priests for Life and Abortion Free New Mexico conducted the investigation.
Continue reading here.
