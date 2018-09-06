Clicks13
Francis Consults With Pro-Gay Coccopalmerio About Sanctioning Whistle-Blower Vigano
Pope Francis is said to have consulted canon lawyers including pro-gay Cardinal Coccopalmerio about inflicting canonical sanctions on whistle-blower Archbishop Viganò, according to Roberto De Mattei.
Writing on CorrispondenzaRomana.it (September 5), the reliable Italian historian De Mattei is referring to “several sources”.
In 2017, Monsignor Luigi Capozzi, the personal secretary of pro-gay Cardinal Coccopalmerio, whose gay problems where known even by Pope Francis, was caught in a Vatican drug and gay party.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsNmoqcboyks
