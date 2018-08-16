Fiction And Realty: Former Dominican Speaks About Retreat for Gay Priests in Rome

The homosexual James Alison, a former convert and British Dominican who is now a full time gay propagandist, wrote in (italic)The Tablet(italic) (August 1) about an alleged "retreat" he gave a few years ago for about 50 Italian gay priests in Rome.According to Alison some of them where accompanied by their boy-friends and part of the group were seven or eight mid-level Vatican officials.One of them worked in the (italic)Congregation for the Clergy(italic). Alison asked him what he made of those attending with their boy-friends and allegedly received the answer, “Of course, we know that the partnered ones are the healthy ones.”Alison concludes that homosexual practice between adult males is in the Vatican “irrelevant”, meaning not leading to consequences.It is true that homosexual fornication is accepted by Pope Francis, but the rest of Alison's account has little credibility.There is no public record of such a retreat that hardly could have been kept secret.