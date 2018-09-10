Clicks340
New Accusations Against Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga
Tegucigalpa Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga - a close ally of Pope Francis - is an accomplice of the corrupt system of Honduras, Spanish born Father Bernardo Font Ribot stated in a July 5 letter to Francis. Font lives in Amapala, Honduras.
He writes that he went bankrupt after he placed his patrimonial assets inherited from his family at Rodríguez’ order into the hands of the cardinal. When nothing was left, Rodríguez rejected him and suspending him from the priesthood after 50 years of pastoral service. Therefore Font has filed a civil lawsuit against Rodríguez.
Rodríguez appointed Font as Executive Secretary of the Catholic media in Honduras. Font used his own money inherited from his parents (real estate, shares and other) to execute his task.
He also contributed to the Major Seminary of Our Lady of Suyapa, and to a parish in the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa.
From the beginning Font informed Rodríguez about his business activities in Puerto Rico. Rodríguez told him: "Do not abandon your business, better help us."
After a buisness dispute which later was resolved in peace, Rodríguez, along with auxiliary bishop Juan José Pineda, suspended Font 2005 without explanation.
Font writes that in the Honduran Church there are abuses against priests and a dramatic crisis which, for instance, consists in a homosexual infiltration of the Major Seminary of Our Lady of Suyapa.
He also declares that those clerics are marginalized and persecuted who are not connected to the government, and that the hierarchy, with few exceptions, is in complicity with the dictatorial government, especially Cardinal Rodríguez.
Picture: Bernardo Font Ribot, © criterio.hn, #newsRziffeibra
