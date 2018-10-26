Cringe Factor: Cardinal Tagle Dancing

The Vatican Twitter-account “Synod 2018” published on October 25 a video of pro-gay Manila Cardinal Luis Tagle, 61, performing a dirty laugh and then a short dance in his red cassock rocking almost like a woman (video below).Tagle combines this with a message randomly addressing “my dear young people” threatening them that “the [Youth] Synod will continue” although it is about to end,“You young people, have taught me, have taught the elders, valuable lessons about humanity and about following Jesus. I hope you will continue teaching us.”The young people “teaching” the bishops were carefully selected before the Synod in order to minimise the danger that they would have been exposed to the light and vigour of Catholic teaching.