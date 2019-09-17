“Conservative” Cardinal Woelki’s Radio, Catholics Are "Cancer Cells"

The "Domradio", for which "conservative" Cologne Cardinal Woelki is responsible, published a September 12 hate-interview against Catholics with Klaus Prömpers, 70.Prömpers is a former German State TV journalist and ex-member of the anti-Catholic "Central Committee of German Catholics". Recently he has become a pope-worshipper.He hates Catholics because they do not buy into Francis' gay propaganda, attacks on the indissolubility of marriage, ideology of "the poor" and environmental hysteria. Prömpers forgot Francis' obsession for the "peripheries".For him, the Catholics "live in their parishes as they did before the Council" [when the parishes were packed, while today's Francis' groups gather few and overaged people].The rabid Francis-friend thinks that the Catholics "isolate themselves like a kind of cancer cell in the Church" [although cancer cells do not separate but spread uncontrollably].Prömpers clearly lacks competence for an interview about Church matters. At one point he alleges, for example, that Cardinal McCarrick's defrocking had triggered a "great aversion against this Pope" among "conservative" Catholics, although the radical-liberal McCarrick is like Prömpers a Francis-admirer and opponent of everything that is Catholic. No Catholic misses him.