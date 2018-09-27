Clicks229
Whistleblower Viganò Puts Heavy Pressure on Cardinal Ouellet
On September 27 Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò published a second statement in which he defends his first testimony about Pope Francis' involvement in the McCarrick scandal and appeals to Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops.
He points out that Ouellet’s work was undermined because he was bypassed “by two homosexual ‘friends’ of his dicastery” who passed recommendations for episcopal appointments directly to Francis.
Viganò also reminds Ouellet, “Before I left [as an Apostolic Nuntio] for Washington, you were the one who told me of Pope Benedict’s sanctions on McCarrick”.
And, “You have at your complete disposal key documents incriminating McCarrick and many in the curia for their cover-ups.”
“Your Eminence, I urge you to bear witness to the truth.”
Picture: Carlo Maria Viganò, Marc Ouellet, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsAzhgkkdjmh
