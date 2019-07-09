Priest EXCOMMUNICATED For Preaching About Truisms

Bishop Steven Lopes, 44, of the Ordinariate for former Anglicans in the USA excommunicated Father Vaughn Treco on April 1 for “schism.”
Treco's parish in suburban Minneapolis was closed down. A timeline of events was recently published on FriendsOfFatherTreco.org.
The draconian measure disciplines an inspiring November 25, 2018 homily.
In this homily, Treco criticised the “spirit” of the Second Vatican Council and of the recent popes. He said that Paul VI trusted more the United Nations to bring peace than the Catholic Church.
Further, Treco observed that the recent popes coquetted with other religions. He also mentioned the decadence among priests, in religious orders and the downfall of vocations.
On December 12, Treco was summoned by Bishop Lopes and his vicar general. Treco affirmed that he does not doubt the legitimacy of the Second Vatican Council and of all recent popes including Francis.
He further demonstrated his fidelity to the Catholic Faith in several written statements provided to his bishop.
Nevertheless Treco was accused of “inciting schism” without being told how and where this would have happened.
In January, he was suspended from the priesthood. The excommunication followed without a canonical trial.
The dialogue between Treco and his bishop show his believe that the documentation of his homily would speak for itself and free him from false charges. But the new Church does not care about truth.
Mischaracterizations are their weapons of choice.
But pro-gay archbishops cohabitate with gay actors and life goes on without any problem.
Vatican II is still the super dogma, the only one not to be criticized, an unforgivable sin.