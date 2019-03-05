Martyr Cardinal Prays For His Detractor

Cardinal George Pell prays part of the breviary for his media accusers and his detractor who brought him to trial.“That’s what we’re supposed to do,” Pell told a friend a few weeks ago, TheAustralian.com.au writes (March 2).Pell told his friend that he is sustained by “my faith" and “my innocence”.Already months ago he called the trial “a small penance” and said that he was “beyond anger.”TheAustralian.com.au also writes that Pell used to be greeted in public by strangers and that, after having been in restaurants, he would notice that people had anonymously paid his bill.