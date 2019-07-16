Cardinal DiNardo Condemns President Trump

Cardinal DiNardo, president of the US bishops' conference, published on July 16 the following statement condemning the recent immigration enforcement actions of President Trump. DiNardo also calls the administration's changing of asylum rules "unacceptable", need to be reconsidered.
Full:
“Enforcement actions like those anticipated this week by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency separate families, cause the unacceptable suffering of thousands of children and their parents, and create widespread panic in our communities. I condemn such an approach, which has created a climate of fear in our parishes and communities across the country. I recently wrote the President asking him to reconsider this action.
A stated intent of these actions is to deter Central Americans fleeing for their lives from seeking refuge in the United States. This is both misguided and untenable. It is contrary to American and Christian values to attempt to prevent people from migrating here when they are fleeing to save their lives and to find safety for their families.
And, in addition to this climate of fear, we have seen the Administration today take further unacceptable action to undermine the ability of individuals and families to seek protection in the United States. The Administration’s new rule on asylum eligibility presents a similar enforcement-only immigration approach. The rule adds further barriers to asylum-seekers’ ability to access life-saving protection, shirks our moral duty, and will prevent the United States from taking its usual leading role in the international community as a provider of asylum protection. Further, while still reviewing the rule, initial analysis raises serious questions about its legality.
I urge the President to reconsider these actions, the new rule, and its enforcement-only approach. I ask that persons fleeing for their lives be permitted to seek refuge in the U.S. and all those facing removal proceedings be afforded due process. All who are at or within our borders should be treated with compassion and dignity. Beyond that, a just solution to this humanitarian crisis should focus on addressing the root causes that compel families to flee and enacting a humane reform of our immigration system.
Pope Francis, in his message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2019, reminds us that ‘the presence of migrants and refugees – and of vulnerable people in general – is an invitation to recover some of those essential dimensions of our Christian existence and our humanity that risk being overlooked in a prosperous society.’”
Clicks228
- Report
Social networks
The usual way one goes about owning something is to buy it. And that is extremely easy when you can print money. If the government wants to heel a certain organization in order that they toe a certain line, step 1 is to simply start giving them money. Doesn't take long for them to get hooked on the revenue stream. Then they'll be as compliant as you want them to be.
This is how the US governmen…More
This is how the US governmen…More
The usual way one goes about owning something is to buy it. And that is extremely easy when you can print money. If the government wants to heel a certain organization in order that they toe a certain line, step 1 is to simply start giving them money. Doesn't take long for them to get hooked on the revenue stream. Then they'll be as compliant as you want them to be.
This is how the US government owns the USCCB. Bought and paid for. Reports I've seen is that the USCCB receives around 40% of it's budget from contracts for social services from the Federal government. Much of which is to fund dealing with "migrants."
The Church in Germany is another prime example. Fat with money from the Church tax. If you say things the people don't like, like the truth, they may not choose to send the tax to your Church anymore. So tell them what they want to hear and the money will keep flowing. Disgraceful.
Is anybody actually taking Dinardo and the USCCB seriously? Nobody who's actually paying attention, for sure.
We often see pleas here and there to stop putting money in the collection basket thereby strangling this ecclesial nightmare of funding. That's a good start. But what is never addressed is the much needed effort to contact your representation in the House, who controls the purse strings, and implore them to discontinue contracting with the USCCB and it's affiliates.
This is how the US government owns the USCCB. Bought and paid for. Reports I've seen is that the USCCB receives around 40% of it's budget from contracts for social services from the Federal government. Much of which is to fund dealing with "migrants."
The Church in Germany is another prime example. Fat with money from the Church tax. If you say things the people don't like, like the truth, they may not choose to send the tax to your Church anymore. So tell them what they want to hear and the money will keep flowing. Disgraceful.
Is anybody actually taking Dinardo and the USCCB seriously? Nobody who's actually paying attention, for sure.
We often see pleas here and there to stop putting money in the collection basket thereby strangling this ecclesial nightmare of funding. That's a good start. But what is never addressed is the much needed effort to contact your representation in the House, who controls the purse strings, and implore them to discontinue contracting with the USCCB and it's affiliates.