Cardinal DiNardo Condemns President Trump

The usual way one goes about owning something is to buy it. And that is extremely easy when you can print money. If the government wants to heel a certain organization in order that they toe a certain line, step 1 is to simply start giving them money. Doesn't take long for them to get hooked on the revenue stream. Then they'll be as compliant as you want them to be.



This is how the US government owns the USCCB. Bought and paid for. Reports I've seen is that the USCCB receives around 40% of it's budget from contracts for social services from the Federal government. Much of which is to fund dealing with "migrants."



The Church in Germany is another prime example. Fat with money from the Church tax. If you say things the people don't like, like the truth, they may not choose to send the tax to your Church anymore. So tell them what they want to hear and the money will keep flowing. Disgraceful.



Is anybody actually taking Dinardo and the USCCB seriously? Nobody who's actually paying attention, for sure.



We often see pleas here and there to stop putting money in the collection basket thereby strangling this ecclesial nightmare of funding. That's a good start. But what is never addressed is the much needed effort to contact your representation in the House, who controls the purse strings, and implore them to discontinue contracting with the USCCB and it's affiliates.