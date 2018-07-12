No Joke: They Want to Turn Arrupe Into a "Saint"

Time magazine

Cardinal Angelo de Donatis, the vicar of Rome, has approved a request by the Society of Jesus to open a sainthood cause for Father Pedro Arrupe, SJ (1907-1991) who served as Jesuit superior general from 1965 to 1983.Even(January 2008) had to admit that Arrupe’s reign was marked by “progressive challenges to the Church establishment, including clashes with both Paul VI and John Paul II” and by leftist activism from the anti-war movement in the U.S. in the 1960s to the liberation theology.The Jesuits under Arrupe dissented from Catholic doctrine on issues like the nature of the priesthood, the necessity of the Catholic Church and the acceptance of homosexuality.During Arrupe's tenure the Jesuits experienced a dramatic decline in numbers and quality.