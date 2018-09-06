Burke: Francis Must Respond To Dubia Questions

“The Dubia must have a response,” Cardinal Raymond Burke said in Rome at a press conference in remembrance of the first anniversary of Cardinal Caffarra's death, one of the four Dubia cardinals (September 6).Burke pointed out that such a response is "simple": "Yes or no. That’s all. It’s not complicated.”He recalled Caffarra’s “profound sadness” over Francis’s silence and asked the question whether Caffarra's pain contributed to his death.