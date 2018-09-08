Clicks16
Poland: Number of Seminarians Has Increased
The number of seminarians has increased in Poland. This year 622 candidates for the priesthood will start their study in the diocesan and religious seminaries all over Poland.
This is 45 more than last year.
The numbers became known during a meeting of the rectors of the seminaries in Breslau/Wroclaw, "Church in Poland" reported on Twitter (September 6).
Picture: © Elvert Barnes, CC BY-SA, #newsAbkdohwgdk
