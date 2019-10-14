The Liberal Church Followed the Liberals: “Seducing Children Does Little Harm”

The Melbourne daily The Age (September 18) admitted to providing a platform for the neo-Freudian psychologist Ronald Conway (+2009), a leading trivialiser of child abuse in Australia.Nevertheless, The Age is today one of the leading accusers of clerical abuses in Australia.Conway published many articles for The Age. In 1993, The Age allowed him to write, “The overwhelming majority of one-off adult/child sex encounters usually do little lasting harm.”From 1969 to 2001, Conway was a consultant assessing Melbourne seminarians, although he opposed Catholic sexual morals and believed the Church over-emphasised sexual sins. The Catholic Church considers child-abuse a mortal sin.He was hired by the Archbishop James Knox (+1983), a liberal whom the liberal Paul VI later made a Curia Cardinal.This was the time when “sex with children” was considered as a necessary part of “sexual liberation" by "progressive" voices. Conway was later accused by former patients of having “formed [homo]sexual relationships” with them.In the late 1980s the weekly The Wanderer (Saint Paul, Minnesota) published a whole series about the liberal promotion of “child sex” inside the Church.Nobody paid attention, not even the “victims”.