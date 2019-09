Vatican Promoted Homosex Campaigner Calls Benedict XVI “Homosexual"

The homosex propagandist Frédéric Martel who enjoys Vatican support , has insulted Benedict XVI as a “homosexual.”In a courtesy-interview with the German State’s DeutschlandfunkKultur.de (September 29). Martel claimed that he "proved" that homosexuality played a role in Benedict's resignation.He feigns that Benedict XVI had a "very honest way of dealing with sexuality," calling him a "sincere man" who is "far less hypocritical than others." And: "I always liked Benedikt."But Martel says this only to prepare the attack. He puts the "hypothesis" forward that the ex-pope "was homophile" but "probably remained chaste", but "fought against homosexuality."Martel then praises Cardinal Marx for wanting to transform the [dying liberal] Church into a "progressive force."