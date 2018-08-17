Francis Blesses Jailed Pro-Gay and Pro-Abortion Ex-President

Pope Francis welcomed on August 2 for a one hour meeting three allies of the former leftwing Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva.Lula is pro-abortion and pro-gay. Since April he is serving a 9-year-sentence for corruption.Francis' guests were former Lula Minister Celso Amorim, former far left Chilean Minister Carlos Ominami and Alberto Fernandez, former Argentine Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers during the socialist Kirchner presidency.After the meeting, Francis wrote a note to Lula, “To Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with my blessing, asking him to pray for me, Francisco.”According to Ominami writing on LaTercera.com (August 4), during the audience, Francis compared Lula's conviction for corruption with the fate of Jesus Christ.