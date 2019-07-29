Homily In St Peter: Sodom and Gomorrha Were "Not Destroyed" But "Spared"

"Sodom and Gomorrah were saved, thanks to Abraham and his intercession, because he knew how merciful God is.”This was claimed during a homily in St Peter’s Basilica, Vatican, (July 28, 10:30), writes MarcoTosatti.com.The homily was part of a Novus Ordo Eucharist, "presided" by about four bishops and twenty priests.According to Genesis 19 Sodom and Gomorrah were both destroyed because of their [homosexual] sins. Christ quotes their annihilation several times without referring to some "mercy" of God.