Homily In St Peter: Sodom and Gomorrha Were "Not Destroyed" But "Spared"

"Sodom and Gomorrah were saved, thanks to Abraham and his intercession, because he knew how merciful God is.”

This was claimed during a homily in St Peter’s Basilica, Vatican, (July 28, 10:30), writes MarcoTosatti.com.

The homily was part of a Novus Ordo Eucharist, "presided" by about four bishops and twenty priests.

According to Genesis 19 Sodom and Gomorrah were both destroyed because of their [homosexual] sins. Christ quotes their annihilation several times without referring to some "mercy" of God.

Ultraviolet
This is what homo-clerics actually believe.

They're literally re-writing the Bible through such "homilies" because they simply can-not stand the knowledge that God unequivocally despises their sins..

God spared Lot. He didn't spare Sodom and Gomorrah. Major distinction.
www.biblegateway.com/passage/
Prayhard
Those fairies would wish it so.
