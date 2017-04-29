Clicks8
The abortionist wached show tunes. Heathers story
Heather from Tennessee had an abortion. She remembers:
“I already had two daughters. Neither was planned, and it never, ever occurred to me to terminate those pregnancies. I was brought up with a very religious background. Now I’ve had two abortions….
My husband and I were having financial problems and considering separating. I just had to shut my conscience down. The doctor was grotesque. He whistled show tunes. I could hear the vacuum sucking out the fetus alongside his whistling. When I hear show tunes now, I shudder. Later, he lost his license.
A few months ago, I got pregnant again. My in-laws have been helping us out financially, so we have no choice but to involve them in our decisions. They gave us $500 cash to bring to the clinic. I felt very forced. I felt like I was required to have an abortion to provide for my current family.
Money help is a manipulation. I’m crazy in love with my daughters – imagine if I did that to them? It’s almost too much to open the door of guilt and shame because it’ll all overcome me. In the waiting room, there was a dead silence that was hard to describe. Everyone was holding in their emotions to a heartbreaking degree.”
Charles C Camosy Beyond the Abortion Wars: A Way Forward for a New Generation (Grand Rapids, Michigan: William B Eerdmans Publishing Company, 2015) 5
