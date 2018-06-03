Clicks91
Bishop: Gay Marches Are Morally Offensive
Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence Diocese, USA, has warned on Twitter (June 1) to be “very wary” of marches promoting gay ideology which are usually held in June.
Tobin points out that these marches are not "fun-filled, family-friendly" celebrations of respect.
Instead, they promote an agenda "that, in the extreme, is morally offensive.”
June is in the Church the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Nevertheless even dioceses like Rottenburg-Stuttgart, Germany, Freiburg, Germany, or Feldkirch, Austria, advertised or participated in 2017 in gay marches.
Picture: © Zach Franzen, CC BY, #newsSdzylrurdw
