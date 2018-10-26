German Archbishop Promotes Homosexual Propaganda

Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg, Germany, said during a discussion in Hamburg (October 24) that a “devaluation“ of [practiced] homosexuality is “unsatisfactory“ [practiced homosexuality is a mortal sin].Hesse wants homosexuality to be “theologically re-classified“ [accepted]. He called for a “more open [uncritical] approach” towards this mortal sin. According to Hesse there is a “considerable number” of homosexual priests in the Church.Hesse owes his career to the late Dubia-Cardinal Joachim Meisner of Cologne who made him a vicar general.