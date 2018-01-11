Clicks1.5K
Cardinal Schönborn, “John Paul II. Missed Half Of The Moral Teaching”
Pope Francis is "moving ahead", but partly “in a very lonely way” according to Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn.
Talking to the anti-Church German weekly Zeit (January 11), he admitted that with Francis a “change” has been perceptible in the Church. Schönborn believes that Francis is attractive for "many" who have "little to do" with the Church (and keep having little to do with the Church despite Francis).
Schönborn criticises John Paul II’s encyclical Veritatis Splendor (1993) for being concerned with objective norms, but lacking "the other side". In Amoris Laetitia, Francis - according to Schönborn - “adds the second half of the matter”, that is discernment of singular cases and the personal conscience (as if John Paul II did not consider "circumstances" and "conscience").
Schönborn attacks the four Dubia Cardinals for publishing their concerns, “This is not a proper behaviour for close collaborators of the Pope.” Francis has however adamantly refused to have any close collaboration with these "close collaborators".
Picture: Christoph Schönborn, © Loretto-Gemeinschaft, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsVpduyihznd
