Language
Clicks
1.5K
en.news

Cardinal Schönborn, “John Paul II. Missed Half Of The Moral Teaching”

Pope Francis is "moving ahead", but partly “in a very lonely way” according to Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn.

Talking to the anti-Church German weekly Zeit (January 11), he admitted that with Francis a “change” has been perceptible in the Church. Schönborn believes that Francis is attractive for "many" who have "little to do" with the Church (and keep having little to do with the Church despite Francis).

Schönborn criticises John Paul II’s encyclical Veritatis Splendor (1993) for being concerned with objective norms, but lacking "the other side". In Amoris Laetitia, Francis - according to Schönborn - “adds the second half of the matter”, that is discernment of singular cases and the personal conscience (as if John Paul II did not consider "circumstances" and "conscience").

Schönborn attacks the four Dubia Cardinals for publishing their concerns, “This is not a proper behaviour for close collaborators of the Pope.” Francis has however adamantly refused to have any close collaboration with these "close collaborators".

Picture: Christoph Schönborn, © Loretto-Gemeinschaft, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsVpduyihznd
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Stonka Ziemniaczana
Jim Dorchak Being more precise, Cardinal Schönborn has lost half of his brain. :) At least!
Like
More
Joseph a' Christian likes this.
eticacasanova likes this.
Jim Dorchak
The headline should say "Cardinal Schönborn" HAS MISSED HIS BRAIN!"'
Like
More
Jim Dorchak mentioned this post in Cardinal Schönborn, “John Paul II. Missed Half Of The Moral Teaching”.
aderito
All those Cardinals ,Bishops priests that dont like the Truth of the Gospel ,they can leave and join the protestants .
Like
More
Sunamis 46 likes this.
Joseph a' Christian likes this.
aderito
THe Truth will set you free ,and the 4 Cardinals are on the side of Truth
Like
More
Rafał_Ovile
This man should clean up his own backyard [Vienna Abortion Museum Has Something To Hide] before attacking a Saint. Or may be the pro-life stance of John Paul II also bothers him since on his territory there are zealous pro-choice activists?
Like
More
De Profundis
Unfortunately you can't say about Schönborn: "He was raised Catholic, but he actually knows something about it."
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
This is the first time JPII has been maligned.....and pitched against Frank ‘call me Jorge’....well id like to call him something else.....
Like
More
Rafał_Ovile likes this.
View 2 more likes.