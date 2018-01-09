Cardinal Burke, "Harmful Experiments" Have Damaged the Liturgy

The aspect of the liturgy most in crisis is sacrality itself – according to Cardinal Raymond Burke.Talking to O Clarim, a newspaper owned by Macau diocese, Burke remarked on December 15 that the liturgy was damaged after Second Vatican Council by anthropocentrism, a concept of the liturgy not as a gift of God to us but as a creation or invention of our own.These “harmful experiments” have entered into the liturgy, along with a very worldly vision of the liturgical action “that is antithetical to the liturgy and extremely harmful.”