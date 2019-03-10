Francis Wanted Bishop’s Concubine "To Help Him Think"

Picture: Jerónimo Podestá, Clelia Luro-Podesta, Jorge Bergolio, #newsIbrmkoobne

Archbishop Jorge Bergoglio had a close relationship with the divorcee and mother of six children Clelia Luro (+2013), the concubine of disgraced Argentinean Bishop Jerónimo Podestá (1920-2000).Podestá was named a bishop in September 1962 together with the later Cardinals Pironio and Quarracino, and became Avellaneda bishop. In 1967 he started an affaire with Luro whom he civilly married in 1972. Podestá was an enthusiastic supporter of the Second Vatican Council.He was never "laizised" and became the president of the obscure "Latin-American Federation of Married Priests", fighting for abolishing celibacy and introducing a female "priesthood".When Podestá was dying, Buenos Aires Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio reached out to him and his wife.Andrea Tornielli, the new Editorial Director of the Vatican Media, wrote in November 2013 that Bergoglio remained in contact with Luro calling her even after having become pope.In one of her last interviews, Luro said, that Francis once told her, that it was her task “to help him think”.