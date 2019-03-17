Papacy Must Be Cleansed From "Idolatrous Accretions"

After Pope Francis, the papal office needs to be cleansed from the "idolatrous accretions" of recent pontificates, Father John Hunwicke writes on LiturgicalNotes.blogspot.com (March 16).It must again become a Petrine Ministry which can be exercised "without daily disaster" by an ordinary sinful human being with ordinary human failings tempered by the Grace of God, Hunwicke adds.He stresses that papal authority is "not personal" in an "individualistic" or "whimsical" sort of way,"The next pope will have to remember that he has to hand on the Great Tradition unadulterated.”