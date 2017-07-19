클릭 수121
Cardinal Cupich Allows Communion for Active Homosexuals
On July 17, Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich was asked in the video show “City Club of Chicago“ to comment on Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki who decreed, that people living in gay pseudo-marriages cannot receive Holy Communion.
Cupich answered, “We have been asked about that already and we responded that that is not our policy and we as a matter of practice don’t comment on the policies of other dioceses.”
According to Catholic doctrine, people living in grave sin are not allowed to receive Communion without previously repenting and confessing their sins.
Picture: Blase Cupich, © Fast Families, CC BY-NC, #newsQudapnyjyd
