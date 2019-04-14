Francis' Spin Doctor Defends Shoe Kissing

Francis' spin doctor Andrea Tornielli, editor-in-chief of VaticanNews.va (April 12), qualified his master's shoe kisses as “moving.”
Tornielli whitewashes the embarrassing gesture with Paul VI who in December 1975 kissed the feet of Greek-Orthodox Metropolitan Meliton of Chalcedon for the 10th anniversary since the excommunication of the Greek-Orthodox - which to this day re-baptize Catholic apostates - was withdrawn.
Tornielli compares Francis' kissing the shoes of corrupt politicians with Jesus’ washing the feet of his apostles.
However, Christ called king Herod a “fox” (Luke 13) and declined talking to him (Luke 23). He did not answer the questions of Pontius Pilate but, instead, enthroned himself as the King (Joh 18).
#newsWorpkxlaxe
Clicks27
- Report
Social networks