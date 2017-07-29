클릭 수2
Father Chavarría Pérez assassinated on mission on his 31st birthday
Father Diomer Eliver Chavarría Pérez
Mgr. Jorge Alberto Ossa Soto, Bishop of the Diocese of Santa Rosa de Osos has confirmed the assassination of Father Diomer Eliver Chavarría Pérez on July 27 while on mission. It was his 31st birthday.
Father Chavarría Pérez was born in 1986 in Gomez Plata, in the municipality of Antioquia. He was ordained a priest on March 19, 2012, and was currently serving in San Pedro de los Milagros parish and parish of Raudal, in Puerto Valdivia.
Rest in peace, Father Chavarría Pérez.