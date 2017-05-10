Clicks13
SSPX: French District Superior Condemns Sceptical Priors
Father Christian Bouchacourt, the District Superior of the Society of St Pius X in France (SSPX), condemned a letter by ten French SSPX superiors who questioned the recognition of SSPX marriages by the local dioceses.
Bouchacourt criticises that the ten prepared their letter secretly without submitting it to their superiors. He suggests that they consider their view as the only true one and believes that God will not bless such an initiative that - as he puts it - produces internal quarrel and division.
Bouchacourt asks the priests of France to ignore the letter and announces that the theologians of the SSPX are about to prepare an answer.
Letter in French: FSSPX-Lettre aux Confrères: "Je condamne"
Picture: Christian Bouchacourt, © sspx.org, #newsGxuklkcacm
