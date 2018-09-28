Language
Clicks
103
Fülep Dániel 2

CATHOLIC CHURCH: WHERE ARE YOU HEADING?

Theologian Dániel Fülep’s interview with Bishop Athanasius Schneider,
Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana

The e-book is free download.

CATHOLIC CHURCH: WHERE ARE YOU HEADING?
© Athanasius Schneider, Fülep Dániel

Hungarian Electronic Libary
mek.oszk.hu/18600/18638/18638.pdf

ISBN 978 615 00 3223 8
Translator: Gábor Sallai
Private edition, Budapest, 2018
Editor and responsible publisher: Dániel Fülep
Contact: fulep@newman.hu

The texts can be freely copied, distributed or otherwise used,
subject to proper acknowledgement of the source.
Share Like
More
Write a comment