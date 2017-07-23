클릭 수143
"I am in a spontaneous and deep harmony with the Pope"
The new Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop Luis Ladaria Ferrer, said to the Argentinean magazine Vida Nueva: "I am in a spontaneous and deep harmony with the Pope." He added, "When we talk, we have the same concerns."
Roman observes keep though asking the question to which extend Francis is in a spontaneous and deep harmony with Catholic doctrine.
Picture: Luis Ladaria Ferrer, #newsSchtvenpuv
