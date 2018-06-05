Clicks106
Cardinal Marx Refuses to Accept Vatican Ruling
The press speaker of the German bishops has commented on the refusal of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to back the [sacrilegious] German proposal to give Holy Communion to non-Catholics.
The press statement recalls that during a May meeting in Rome a delegation of German bishops was told to find an "unanimous" agreement regarding Protestant Communion, adding,
"The Chairman [Cardinal Marx] is therefore surprised that even before finding such a unanimous agreement, this letter has now arrived from Rome."
Marx is not ready to accept the ruling. According to the press speaker he sees a further need for debate among the German bishops as well as with the Vatican and with Francis.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Universität Salzburg (PR), CC BY, #newsYesxmwjubo
