Medjugorje Pilgrimages Still Not Allowed - Diocese of Mostar-Duvno

The decree of the Episcopal Conference of Yugoslavia advising against pilgrimages to Medjugorje has never been annulled, the diocese of Mostar-Duvno, Bosnia-Herzegovina, where Medjugorje is located, has pointed out.The diocese published on December 15 an analysis showing contradictions contained in two interviews of Archbishop Henryk Hoser given to(December 8) and(December 10). Until this summer Hoser acted as a Vatican envoy to Medjugorje.He said in these interviews that "the Marian veneration of Our Lady in Medjugorje" is allowed but without reference to the „apparitions“. He added that there are “no more problems” in Medjugorje admitting at the same time that there was the "problem" of the seers.The diocese concludes that the pastoral activity in Medjugorje cannot be separated from the [false] apparitions.