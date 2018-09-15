Language
Francis Refuses to Bless, Doesn't Want to Offend Non-Catholics

During his day visit to Sicily on September 15, Pope Francis also met young people.

At the end, he refused to give the Pontifical Blessing allegedly in order not offend the “many non-Catholic Christians, those of other religions, and agnostics”.

Instead of a blessing, Francis prayed to the Lord to bless the youth.

If Francis truly believes in this strange argument, he needs to abolish the Catholic Faith altogether in order not to offend all the Non-Catholics who are present wherever he shows up.

Gesù è con noi
Gesù è con noi
May God overthrow the usurper of the throne!
Prayhard
A blessing from him would be worthless.
Seidenspinner
He did a similar thing early on in 2013, at a meeting with journalists.
