"Conservative" Diocesan Bishop Retires With SSPX
After his retirement in April, Chur Bishop Vitus Huonder, 76, Switzerland, will reside to the boy’s boarding-school Institut Sancta Maria in Wangs, a village 30 km north of Chur, in Saint Gallen diocese.
The school belongs to the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX). Pope Francis supports the move which Hounder announced months ago in a letter to a selected group of priests.
Huonder ran Chur diocese for almost twelve years. He has been a typical "Conservative" who occasionally made "Conservative" statements but otherwise ran a radical-liberal diocese, promoting anti-Catholic priests to leading positions while relegating good priests to fringe parishes.
Huonder has a long history of supporting his "enemies" and betraying his "friends". During his time, about 15 young and younger priests, all belonging to the Catholic wing, left his diocese.
When a liberal parish-priest blessed in 2015 a gay pseudo-marriage, Huonder did not touch him. A retired priest who publicly declared that he is living in concubinage with a woman, was allowed to celebrate his priestly jubilee without Huonder intervening.
The professors in the seminary in Chur are liberal extremists. Almost all of them were appointed by Huonder. Not surprisingly, when Huonder handed in his retirement in 2017, Francis extended his term for another two years.
[Disclosure: Bishop Huonder is an intimate enemy of gloria.tv which supported him in the beginning of his term.]
Picture: Vitus Huonder © Pressebild, #newsYykmsmncdf
Picture: Vitus Huonder © Pressebild, #newsYykmsmncdf