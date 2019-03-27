Barbarin Is A Martyr Cardinal – Robert Sarah

Cardinal Robert Sarah is shocked about the condemnation of Lyon Cardinal Philippe Barbarin for allegedly having "hushed up" alleged abuses that allegedly happened decades before Barbarin took over as Lyon archbishop.
Sarah told ValeursActuelles.com (March 27) that he „stands by Cardinal Barbarin“ and stressed that “martyrdom” was imposed on him.
Sarah knows that Barbarin is innocent and points out that the perpetrator of the abuses has not even been convicted.
Sarah has known Barbarin for a long time and even “admires” him [although Barbarin is a mediocre, unimpressive prelate].
Picture: Philippe Barbarin, © MEDEF, CC BY-SA, #newsRjcbexledh
